There’s a special irony at work when a bunch of lawmakers who spent the past 18 months shouting about onerous policies emanating from Lansing begin a little overreach of their own.
We couldn’t help but catch a whiffs of hypocrisy last week as the Michigan House of Representatives voted to advance a bill that calls for statewide restrictions on local governments’ ability to regulate short-term rentals. State lawmakers who control the legislature have consistently called for local control in issues like public school matters. This selective trust in local decision making has us asking why the change of heart?
For the uninitiated, short-term rentals are the homes, condos, trailers, rooms and couches rented by the night through popular platforms like AirBnB and VRBO. In many destination regions like our own, they also have become a source of substantial strife as local governments attempt to install thoughtful regulations of such commercial rental properties in areas mostly zoned for residential uses.
If you live near one, especially the kind run by poorly-engaged, absentee owners, you know precisely what they are. In fact, the mention of short-term rentals in the midst of a group of year-round residents in the Grand Traverse region often elicits eye rolls and war stories about rowdy vacation renters.
Think about it for a second, nobody buys a home they plan to live in full- or even part-time expecting to live adjacent to a residential roulette wheel, loaded weekly with fraternity reunions, bachelorette parties or even family parties.
Many owners are responsible and thoughtful and manage their rental homes in ways that prevent disruptions. Experience tells us, many others are not so present or considerate.
That’s why the latest legislative effort to handcuff local regulators is such an obvious financial grab by people who are poised to cash in on a free-for-all in communities like ours. The absentee interests can’t steer local regulations by voting in local elections, so they resorted to exerting considerable lobbying power in Lansing to install blanket policies.
If we’re honest with ourselves, the short-term rental gold rush isn’t going to overwhelm neighborhoods in Kalamazoo or Grand Rapids or Roseville. Halting local regulation of such commercial uses specifically targets popular vacation communities like ours.
The latest iteration of Lansing’s one-size-fits-all proposal would deem nightly rentals of homes a “residential use” under Michigan’s zoning act. It also would require local governments to allow a minimum of 30 percent of residential units to be used for nightly rental.
(We commend local State Reps. Jack O’Malley and John Roth for voting against the bill in a 2 a.m. voting spree where, despite their opposition, the proposal advanced to the Michigan Senate.)
The bill’s sponsors call the newest iteration a “compromise”, and maybe it is when compared to a previous version that simply outlawed local regulation of short-term rentals. They also argue short-term renting is a matter of private property rights.
The bill’s advocates may be right in some respects — we’re just as reluctant to impede private property owners from enjoying freedom to use their home as they see fit — but even this latest version, propelled by interest groups, is a disaster in the making.
The simple act of turning loose 30 percent of homes in Traverse City, Suttons Bay, Frankfort, Elk Rapids, Charlevoix, Petoskey or Northport to a speculative commercial rental market would irreparably reshape our communities. Imagine for a second the flood of cash-toting speculators, including conglomerate investment groups, lunging into our already overheated local housing market thanks to the resulting free-for-all.
It takes a lot of imagination and some backflips of long-standing zoning regulations to mistake nightly rental of homes in a neighborhood or subdivision as a residential use. It’s also ludicrous to argue local governments shouldn’t be allowed substantial freedom to regulate local zoning as they see fit.
It’s disappointing to see lawmakers from all corners of the state adopt a fair-weather stance on deferring to local governance when deep-pocketed interest groups come knocking.
Clearly hypocrisy has a price, and it will cost us local autonomy.