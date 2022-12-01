Sometimes, it takes intestinal fortitude to run a public meeting, especially if the proceeding pertains to politics or the pandemic.
In recent years, we’ve seen public meetings in this state spinning out of control when citizens, whether well-intentioned or not, commandeer these sessions, demanding answers, weeping, shouting, or even attempting to make a so-called “citizen’s arrest.”
It makes for great theater if you’re recording for broadcast or online, but it doesn’t necessarily make for good government.
We feel particularly sorry for those public safety officers who, charged with keeping the peace, strive mightily to maintain order and, when necessary, have to escort a belligerent miscreant from the room.
This seems to have become a sign of the times we live in. Somewhere, somehow, people need to learn about how their government works and what procedures are in place for them to make complaints, debate issues and possibly change the system if it is flawed.
It can be done – but not necessarily in the middle of a proceeding that follows the letter of the law.
The most recent dust-up occurred Monday in Lansing when Michigan’s midterm election results were certified in a unanimous vote by the bipartisan State Board of Canvassers.
The canvassers were able to accomplish this action, despite pressure from some people in that packed room who were claiming fraud but offered no proof of it, Bridge Michigan reported.
“Throughout the hours-long hearing in downtown Lansing, Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and others beseeched the board to delay certification, and an often raucous crowd occasionally disrupted proceedings. At one point, police escorted an attendee out of the meeting,” Bridge reported. “The four-member board composed of two Democrats and two Republicans stood firm, telling commenters their role is ceremonial, and the results were already certified by 83 separate boards representing all of Michigan’s counties.”
We reported the election certification here; the next step in the process was for this state board in Lansing to OK what the individual counties had already approved. So that finally happened Monday.
Tony Daunt, the Republican chairman of the Michigan State Board of Canvassers, handled the session with the gravity it deserved and the steely-eyed calm it required.
Daunt led the way as that bipartisan board did its job and officially certified Nov. 8 election results in Michigan.
For those citizens who are paying attention and understand the process, here’s proof positive that Michigan’s election system is working.
Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater said, “We saw great dedication … and, most of all, integrity.”
That’s exactly what we observed here.
