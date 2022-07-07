Volunteers make a huge difference in the community, but their selfless contributions are often invisible to the public.
Whether people realize it or not, some events just would not take place were it not for the volunteers who make it happen.
And now, amid all the worker shortages affecting many sectors of the economy, volunteers have become a vital resource.
Doubters need look only as far as the 2022 National Cherry Festival.
Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, who has served as executive director of the Cherry Fest, said in a recent guest column: “This is a VOLUNTEER-driven, nonprofit organization! More than 2,000 people take weeks off from work, travel hundreds of miles and sacrifice their personal time on the Fourth of July to make it happen.
“I’ve never seen a more altruistic act in a community in all my life. Not even the biggest cities in America can match the generosity of TC. This is truly Volunteer City, USA.”
We agree.
We also make a concerted effort to shine a light on volunteers to underscore the importance of these hard-working folks.
In Wednesday’s edition, we featured Danielle Pung, a full-time registered nurse at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She is this year’s National Cherry Festival event director for the Princess Tea. It’s her second year as director — and she expects to take on this role next year.
That’s a hallmark of volunteerism here: People not only serve, they continue to serve.
Cherry Festival volunteers “make this event turn,” Pung said, who added that she cannot imagine not being involved, since she is “surrounded” by her best friends and siblings all week.
“It’s a wonderful event to be a part of,” she said, pointing out that “it’s a good way to meet people in the community.”
The event, which was sold out, brought 300 moms, aunts, dads and their children together on the morning of July 5. But the work of the volunteers started weeks before with all the planning, purchases and venue setup required to prepare for the big day.
For the Cherry Fest, all the events that take place this week celebrate the region and the attributes that make it so beloved by residents and visitors alike.
So thank you, volunteers, for your invaluable contributions to this year’s extraordinary festival.
You’re not only making it happen, you’re setting a great example for others to follow.
