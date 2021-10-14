High school sports are all about building character, teamwork and school spirit. Winning games is good. Experiencing the joy of teamwork is great. Breaking a record is exciting.
All those goals collided in a Sept. 29 soccer match between Kingsley and Benzie Central. The demoralizing 17-0 loss (with a record 16 goals scored by a single Benzie player) for the Kingsley team resulted in such a flurry of social media criticism that the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education put it on its October meeting agenda.
Monday-morning quarterbacks have offered plenty of thoughts on the game: The Benzie coach could have pulled his phenom out of the game earlier, depriving him of the chance to set a record. The Kingsley coach could have forfeited the contest before the score became too lopsided. Officials could have called the game before halftime (rules require at least half a contest to be completed for it to count).
No one is faulting the athletes. They all played to the best of their abilities, and that’s exactly what is asked of them. But some of the adults involved are taking criticism.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said at Monday’s school board meeting that he and Athletic Director Mitch Miggenburg will draft a letter expressing the district’s frustration, disapproval and disappointment with the game and will have the board review the letter at a November meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, 15-year-old sophomore soccer team member William Pelloski, standing beside his teammates, told the board he was demoralized by the loss to Benzie, the winless season as a whole, and classmates’ attitude toward the struggling team.
“It feels like this school is giving up on its soccer team,” he said. “A lot of people have the mindset that it’s bad and never going to get better. Our team could do well if we got the support from other people. We need that Kingsley pride. I highly respect (Benzie star forward Kevin Hubbell, who scored the 16 goals) and their team. He’s a great player. He’s an amazing player, but what they did was not sportsmanship,” Pelloski said. “It’s not (Hubbell’s) fault. Some of what the coach did was not acceptable.”
Pelloski said bullying from his own classmates about the struggling soccer program has gone on for years, stretching back to middle school. The result of the Benzie contest just made things worse, he said.
The Kingsley athletes earned admiration from elsewhere.
Buckley High School head soccer coach John Vermilya experienced a winless season in his first year leading the Bears. They’ve since built a program that made a run to the state semifinals in 2017 and just won the program’s first Northwest Conference title since 1999. He admires the Kingsley athletes.
“Can you imagine getting shellacked every game and still coming back for more? That’s heroic,” Vermilya said.
It’s regrettable that Kingsley soccer players are taking a beating both on the field and off.
Pelloski’s father, Zach Schaaf, spoke out against the in-school bullying. Addressing that should be the No. 1 priority for the Kingsley board and administration, he said, calling it the “missing piece to the puzzle” to get support for the soccer team.
“That should not happen,” Schaaf said. “That’s not Kingsley pride. Let’s have some pride. Let’s support our boys. They’re having a tough time. They don’t need to be piled on by other kids in our own school.”
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith praised team members.
“They handled themselves with a lot more dignity and grace than I would have myself,” said Smith. “Hats off to the kids for staying in there and playing.”
We agree. Grit is essential to high school athletics. So is sportsmanship.
School board members, school officials, coaches, parents and classmates all can learn from the poise the Kingsley soccer players have demonstrated throughout their season, both on the field and in school hallways.