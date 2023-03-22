Watching competitive spelling is a marvel.
It’s a manicurist’s nightmare as everyone bites their nails — the contestants, some so young they stretch on tiptoes to reach the mic — their families and friends rooting them on, and a surprisingly robust and dedicated contingent of spectators.
Everyone in the City Opera House held their collective breath Sunday as each speller in the 42nd Annual Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee broke words down to their elements under the pressure of eyes, a large audience and a judge’s hand hovering over a disqualification bell. Greek words. Tricky words spelled one way in Harry Potter books and another way here. Long words that, once started, were easy to lose track of. And, a few surprisingly simple words — so simple the spellers were skeptical, asking the pronouncer for the language of origin, definition and to use in a sentence to ensure there was no trick.
Some of our readers wondered the same thing on Monday when they opened their e-paper to a misspelled word on the story about the spelling bee, where an “l” had gone missing. Were we being clever — as in that groan-inducing punny way we sometimes have? Was it an attempted aren’t-we-cute? Could we really misspell the word “spelling” on a story about a spelling bee, an irony made even greater by the fact that we host the dang thing?
On some days, if we can’t laugh we would cry. Or, for our spellers, we would bawl, blubber and lament.
What we abhor is for anything to steal the thunder from the achievement of 28 Scripps competitors who spelled their hearts out in a fantastic event — or to distract from the hard-fought-and-won victory of Hazel Danziger, a Leland middle schooler headed to Washington, D.C., in May for the National Spelling Bee.
The jury is still out on whether reaction to the headline will win more attention to the achievements of the youngsters than the story would have done without it.
Either way, we thank our readers for holding us to a high standard of excellence. Next time we decide to host a reader “spelling bee,” we’ll make sure to ding ourselves out.
