Walking to the store. Getting the mail. Taking the dog out.
These are day-to-day acts for many of us — innocuous events hardly worth mentioning.
But in the last week, performing them resulted in the untimely, tragic demise of three people and a dog, struck and killed by drivers on the road. Not icy roads. Not in blizzard conditions. Just ordinary, average northern Michigan 35-degree roads in the evening.
This horrific spate needs to be a slap in the face, a bucket of cold water dumped on cozy comforts, a jagged mirror into which we must peer.
What is wrong here, and do we have any part in it?
For years, Traverse City denizens have been working to make our streets a shared and safe space. We market ourselves as walking-friendly. As bike-friendly. Millions of dollars and untold studies have been devoted to “Safe Routes to School,” “Safe Streets,” to mobility, to alternate and public transportation.
But none of this means anything if drivers aren’t paying attention, or are intoxicated and take the wheel.
This is not an isolated issue. Pedestrian deaths are rising across the state and country. According to Bridge Michigan, pedestrian fatalities jumped 5 percent from 2020 to 2021 — a year where 183 people were killed on Michigan roads, a 24-year-high.
Experts debate the “whys” — the pandemic, road rage, more distractions — but answers are few.
And honestly, the “whys” aren’t going to comfort those who have lost loved ones this way, because — while winters are full of ice, snow and darkness; sidewalks aren’t always cleared or available; walkers may or may not be lighted, reflective or facing traffic — ultimately, many of these deaths could be prevented.
Drivers of 3,500-pound machines are responsible for controlling them. Distractions, alcohol, even the complacency that comes with a routine commute, can compromise that baseline expectation.
Anyone fortunate enough to hold a driver’s license should take a moment to reflect on what that responsibility means. Crashes like the ones that occurred this past week destroy the lives of all involved, not just those who were struck.
Our streets need to be places where we can safely conduct mundane errands — on foot, on bikes, in cars. While there are elements we can’t control, there are many that we can.
This week, while we’re going to the store, getting the mail, taking the dog out, we’d do well to remember those who can’t.
