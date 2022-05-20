Goal! Collective bargaining agreements between the U.S. Soccer Federation and its players closed the gender gap this week for the first time.
Celebrations are in order. Congratulations all around. We should all relish this moment, and take pride in the United States’ positive influence in the world, in an action that’s true to our American values.
Aside this celebration, we’ve also heard the bandwagon lament of “why did this take so long?”
This, while a valid question, is used mainly to service the asker’s reputation, and betrays an ignorance of our gender-related reality.
Ask any woman why this has taken so long, and she’ll be able to recite a litany of reasons — reasons she’s heard all her life.
Women’s sports don’t make any money. Women shouldn’t talk about wages. The resources just aren’t there (for you — not said, but meant).
These not-even-factual reasons — and those in the power-broking positions that spout them with the frequency in which female athletes have heard them — is why it has taken this long. And why this win is just one hurdle on a long track of hurdles ahead, and hurdles toppled behind.
The U.S. Women’s Soccer team, with their excellence, drive, and a back-to-back World Cup Championship platform, continued to pressure inequities in the system. Their World Cup wins merited $110,000 in prize money, according to FIFA. If the men had won (they didn’t), they’d get $407,000 in prize money.
According to those who worked at changing this, federation President Cindy Parlow Cone and lead appellate counsel Nicole A. Saharsky, the strategy was team play all the way.
Cone said the turning point was getting all the proverbial players, from both men’s and women’s teams, in the same place, at the same table, working toward the same goal.
Saharsky said similar things about the equal-pay court case against the U.S. Soccer Federation that preceded the collective bargaining agreement: the U.S. Mens team was one of six bodies filing amicus briefs in support of the women’s team.
There was also compromise — the women ended the six-year litigation in February with a $24 million settlement (one third of what was originally sought) contingent on reaching new collective bargaining agreements.
They played the long game, and women in sports will be thanking them for it.
But we’d be foolish to think that the game is over and the road is clear. These players stand on the shoulders of players before them. It will take more players, and more strong shoulders, to press ahead.
