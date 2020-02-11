We love snowmobiles. They’re zippy, they’re fun — heck, with our northern Michigan winters, they’re even practical.
Also, don’t get us started about the wonders of hand-warmers or we’ll never shut up.
But a number of recent smashups show the inherent dangers in our beloved past-time.
Last Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was killed after his snowmobile struck a tree.
On Saturday, a 24-year-old man died crossing Crystal Township’s Duck Lake when he drove the sled into an island.
And close to home, a 4-snowmobile chain-reaction crash in Kalkaska County on Saturday sent three people to the hospital.
The reports use official language like “speed is possibly a factor” and “didn’t negotiate a curve” but it all adds up to things happening quickly on ice — bad things doubly so.
This winter’s freeze-thaw cycle is at a constant blip, and sporadic fluffy blankets of snow cover up potentially treacherous conditions — even for those who know the lay of the land.
More official speak — “alcohol is being investigated as a factor.”
Drinking and driving on a snowmobile is extremely dangerous, and the penalties are severe.
Two snowmobilers were arrested Feb. 2 near Gaylord on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, or OWI, after one of the sled’s skis got lodged under a railroad track.
That’s just the goings-ons in recent days.
Michigan’s fatality total is up to seven people this season.
The year before, 18 people died on snowmobiles.
We love our snowmobiles, but even though we haven’t had an abundance of snow, enjoying our past-time safely calls for an abundance of caution.
