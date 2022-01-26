What would you rather? Cash offer $10,000 over asking price? Waived inspections? Bonus seller treats to sweeten the deal? Or, troublesome zoning ordinances, impatient lenders, and a lack of resources?
The region’s race in a hot housing market is a blowout. Neighbors watch from the sidelines as homes convert to short-term rentals as soon as properties hit the market. Efforts to offset the loss in affordable housing stock dodder behind. We see hand-shaking and deal clinching on one side; hand-wringing on the other.
The “why” is easy — affordable housing projects often take coordination between multiple agencies, grant-writing and funding cycles, potential zoning change processes and capital. Converting a home into a short-term rental in many places just takes one of the above.
But we’ve seen the pandemic reshuffle the deck in many ways, and we believe innovation is possible. We cheer the movement in land bank, nonprofit and brownfield projects underway. But local and state leaders need to do more to make these projects competitive.
One way would be looking for reasons to say “yes” to projects instead of “no,” and helping potential “no’s” to attain “yes” status.
We’ve seen helpful rumblings in day care, with more support for day care staff wages and support in navigating the state requirements. But these came at a terrific cost, after too many operations closed their doors, after too many good projects were “no’ed” out of existence.
In Leelanau County, typical home values rose by 19 percent and 25.8 percent in Grand Traverse County between 2020 and 2021, according to Zillow data.
That’s a leap — one that continues to give the hare the advantage in the race. But local leaders could consider this leverage when negotiating terms with new developments. Stand strong on terms for affordable housing; don’t falter and give away the farm.
Affordable housing is a complex issue, one that has haunted government agendas for decades. But the race is on. And for the tortoise to compete, we need to remove its hobbles.