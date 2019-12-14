We all have heard warnings about the coming Asian carp-pocalypse, the looming threat of invasive fish species that linger in canals and river channels just a few miles from Lake Michigan.
And the worst-case scenario moves closer each day politicians spend pumping the brakes on plans halt their march.
The invasive fish — a handful of species lumped under the title Asian carp — have successfully marched up the Mississippi River and through a network of canals and streams to within a stone’s throw of Lake Michigan. An electric barrier, and copious amounts of commercial fishing seem to have kept most carp at least a few miles away from the Great Lakes.
Those efforts are straining under the weight of droves of fast-swimming fish that can grow to more than 30 pounds and have a reputation as voracious eaters.
And traces of some species DNA has been found beyond the electric barriers, within just a few miles of Lake Michigan.
It seems each year we hear more reports of water tests returning positive for traces of carp genetic material within a stone’s throw from our Great Lakes, warnings that someday may give way to reports of carp found in the turquoise shoreline waters just a few miles away. Yet, the efforts to install real and lasting barriers to keep the invasive species out of our lakes seems to move forward only in agonizing fits and starts.
The process of negotiating a palatable solution for both Chicago-area shipping businesses and the groups working to protect the Great Lakes from yet another invasive species has dragged on for years. The only sure-fire solution to keep carp out of our nation’s largest freshwater lakes — simply blocking the canals where the fish might pass — was off the table long ago.
So, instead we are faced with a compromise that calls for a nearly $800 million construction project to install a number of less-than-concrete barriers at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.
The proposal sure seems like a better option than the current efforts that seem equivalent to treating a gaping wound with a BandAid. Unfortunately, the same factor that made the solution-seeking process thus far crawl along, seems to be slowing the move toward actually building the carp-stopping structure.
Politics.
Even something so simple as scraping together the few million bucks needed to start design work for the project hit political snags.
The State of Michigan, in early November, committed $8 million to get the ball rolling, a commendable effort to move the agreed-upon plan forward. But leaders in Illinois weren’t so pro-active, instead holding back needed commitment to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
It seems each political pause is a step closer in a game of chicken with an invasive species that could devastate the ecosystem in the Great Lakes. There is no guarantee the carp would gain enough of a foothold to proliferate, but is that a chance we really want to take?
Politicians simply can’t keep playing chicken with a problem that could decimate one of our nation’s most precious natural resources.
We, and many others who love our lakes, are tired of being rendered spectators in a political fight over an apolitical issue.
