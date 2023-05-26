The silly season carries many definitions, depending on where you’re from.
If you follow NASCAR and other pro sports, the silly season is the period of off-time when speculation about the next season abounds.
In the United Kingdom, the silly season is either mid-summer or the holidays, when nothing “official” is happening.
And if you happen to be from where everyone comes, well, silly season is tourist season — as in, the differences in population are so drastic, it’s just silly.
A shrieky horn blast outside our downtown windows heralds our season opener as the first of many motorists trundle the wrong way down Front Street.
By all counts, this summer could be sillier than most. Even with the spike in gas costs, according to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, more than 1.2 million Michiganders will journey 50 miles or more — many of them to the beloved “up north.” This is 79,000 more people than last year (about 9 percent), and the agency estimates record-setting travel overall this summer, possibly nearing our pre-pandemic years.
Cherry Capital Airport also is projecting an 18 percent rise in seats this summer, with flights now heading to Atlanta, NYC, Boston, D.C., Charlotte, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Chicago, Detroit, Newark, Minneapolis and several cities in Florida.
Combined with construction projects — though Michigan Department of Transportation is gratefully removing lane restrictions on more than 55 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning — the influx in travelers can bring a seasonal rise in tension, especially as we re-adjust to sharing what we think of as “ours” in the off-season.
This sharing brings 6.9 million visitors and $1.3 billion into the economy, according to Traverse City Tourism’s most recent report. It also can induce people to move here, work here, raise families here — as many of us know.
So this weekend, embrace the silly with patience, tolerance and safety in mind. Our operating word of the summer should be “respect” as we model how to treat our resources, natural and otherwise, and show how we share them in ways that keep them healthy. There’s nothing frivolous about standards and kindness, even in the silly season.
