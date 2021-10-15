Twenty miles of sidewalks will go a long way for our community. (Pun intended)

Local governments sometimes write some pretty big checks to build and maintain infrastructure that keeps us living a comfortable, modern life. But few have been so visible and immediately beneficial as the one Traverse City officials wrote to upgrade and extend sidewalks.

Well, it wasn’t a single check. In fact, it was a mountain of checks of all sizes written during the past five years, but the result is one big spend on a vastly important initiative.

The fact is, many of us take sidewalks for granted. We only really notice when they’re absent, deteriorated or unshoveled in the winter.

But a healthy ribbon of concrete walkway running through our community provides us all vast benefits. Sure, a small patch of nice concrete in front of a home or along a single block ups curb appeal, and seems like a nice amenity for a few people.

Yet, if we consider sidewalks through a more broad lens, they have an extraordinary ability to tie together our community. They give kids a safe place to ride a bike or scooter. Or walk to school. They invite neighbors to get outside for an evening stroll. They’re a safe place for walking commuters to traverse the city.

Think about the last time you passed someone on a sidewalk in this city. Chances are that encounter involved at least a little eye contact and a smile. Maybe it included a “good morning” or “good afternoon”. Possibly a chance conversation with a friend or neighbor.

A city without sidewalks is little more accessible than a strip of country road. Sure, neighbors know one another, but the bustle of a thriving, healthy city is absent.

No, the $8 million city officials invested during the past five years in building new sidewalks, filling gaps between strips of sidewalk and reconstructing deteriorated sidewalks is an investment in community.

Our community.

