Communities depend on an interconnected web of businesses. Car dealers can’t roll without tires. Tire company workers can’t stay warm without access to sources of clothing. Apparel store employees find their commute much more difficult without a car.
Every local economy is a giant wheel — of people depending on people, depending on other people.
The COVID-19 health crisis, combined with all the various measures designed to slow infection and death rates, slammed the brakes on the economic wheel in Traverse City and in communities across the nation. People stayed home and drove less. Enterprises in northern Michigan saw sales skid like a bald tire in a snowstorm.
The pandemic has been particularly hard on local businesses, rather than large corporations. It’s true that several national retail chains have declared bankruptcy since March, dragged down by the crisis. But our neighbors — the entrepreneurs who live next door and do business just around the corner — have really taken it on the chin.
Restaurants have been have been hurt most during the social-distancing battle against coronavirus. Even during periods when the government has allowed indoor dining with social distancing, a large segment of the population still has hesitated to share an enclosed space with strangers. So restaurant owners and employees this summer have had much less income than usual.
Which means those folks have less cash to buy tires and clothing — and groceries, lumber, electricity, haircuts and everything else that is part of our daily lives. That’s true of employees of all types of local businesses, not just restaurants.
The multiplier effect economists talk about — the idea that every dollar spent at a local business makes its way around the local economic wheel, helping several local workers earn a living — is in full play during the pandemic. And that means that every dollar not spent locally takes several dollars out of the local economy and sends them instead to some faraway corporate city.
That’s bad news for local business owners, for their employees and for all local residents.
All of us have succumbed to the attractions of internet buying. Amazon and other national online retailers have seen sales grow during the pandemic. Front porches everywhere have felt the thump of boxes being delivered more frequently than before social distancing was a thing. Internet retailing is here to stay.
But we all will suffer if local businesses don’t survive the long haul, if we effectively lock ourselves into the necessity of buying from elsewhere.
What can we do? Help our neighbors — and ourselves — by shopping local as much as possible.
One in five Michigan jobs are in the retail industry, according to the Michigan Retailers Association. Michigan residents sent $18.5 billion to out-of-state retailers in 2017. If just one in 10 out-of-state purchases were switched to local stores, Michigan would gain $1.2 billion in increased economic activity, the association says, and would create 10,600 new jobs.
Buying local helps business owners, their employees, your neighbors — and you. Buying local helps keep the local economic wheel rolling.