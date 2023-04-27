When it comes to the ousting of the City Manager Marty Colburn, there’s a lot of code-speak:
The firing wasn’t because of any “immoral, unethical or illegal” acts, said Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis.
“Things that had bubbled to the surface,” but she couldn’t say what, said Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe.
Colburn referred to a March 19 letter that reiterated his desire to stay in the job, not retire, and to finish the projects he’d started during his near eight-year tenure.
City officials seem to want us to decode their obscure messaging rather than be straightforward about what happened — and this should not stand.
Because, No. 1, our government requires “public participation” and this is built on the public’s right to know how policies — like ousting the administrative head of the community — come to be formulated.
Full information, debate, examination – these processes not only create accountability, but also are the foundation of popular public consent. Our representatives must ask for it, and get it, to move forward. Because we’re all in the same boat — a boat that must change course and row faster, dropping other priorities to try to find a new top administrator without explaining why the one that got good reviews and raises was suddenly tossed overboard.
No. 2, this kind of intentional muddy-watering goes against the city’s own code. From the Charter of the City of Traverse City:
- The City Manager may be removed by four or more affirmative votes of the City Commission.
- No Manager who has been in the service of the City for one (1) year or more shall be removed without a hearing.
- At least thirty (30) days before the removal of any City Manager, the City Commission shall adopt a resolution stating its intention to remove him, and the reasons therefor, a copy of which shall be served forthwith on the City Manager, who may within ten (10) days, demand a public hearing at which he may appear in person and may be represented by counsel.
A spin through other municipal codes show similar procedure. All of them, like Traverse City’s, mandate a specific requirement to “state the reason for removal.”
Why is “the reason” so important that it is specifically mandated in cities and towns throughout our at-will state? Why do these charters require 30-day notice and the opportunity for a public hearing?
Because the hiring and management of our top city leader is not a covert operation — and cannot be treated as such.
These are not blueprints to the jail. This is not a movement of military forces with thousands of lives on the line. Rather, these are public officials who are charged with doing public business.
What’s on the line is the public trust — a precious commodity always, but especially in these times.
So we question these evasive maneuvers — the separation agreement, the payout, the non-disparagement clause — designed to circumvent the city’s own code. Those involved in designing this strategy did not do so in the public’s interest. So whose interest was it?
Now commissioners must hire a new city manager. Do this transparently.
Commissioners also must evaluate the city attorney. Do this publicly.
Public trust is a fragile thing that can be broken, just like a code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.