There’s no good time for a blizzard, but the one forecast to hit this weekend is exceptionally problematic.
Travel is expected to be dangerous statewide Thursday through Saturday. The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential for blizzard conditions to last through Saturday with wind gusts between 40-50 mph and gusts over 60 mph possible at times Friday into Saturday.
And yet Christmas is Sunday, and Hanukkah lasts through Monday when Kwanzaa starts.
Sure, we all love a snowy holiday, but this storm, if it comes through as forecast, will ask a lot of us.
Plane and holiday event tickets are bought. Plans are made with friends and family. The holidays come down to being together and travel is a part of that. Ticket vendors and airlines do little nowadays to make weather-related issues easier.
But we all might need a little extra patience and grace to make a 55-mph blizzard season bright — and remember that togetherness and staying connected are what it’s really all about.
To that end, the Record-Eagle knows how important its role is in connecting people to each other and the world at large — and we will be adjusting our deadlines and placing how-tos in the paper everyday to make sure subscribers can access our e-editions in case of carrier delays. Technology goes a long way in communication, and we live in a time where connections can be forged remotely and safely, if need be.
If you plan to holiday at home, make sure you have a sufficient supply of everything you need to get through the weekend — not just the eggnog, but prescription medication, fresh water, blankets, batteries and a plan for a secondary heating source. Michigan State Police also advise a backup power source for those needing oxygen, and to stay indoors when it is storming.
If you are planning to be on the road, prepare accordingly by stowing an emergency supply kit (with salt, sand, a shovel, food and blankets); check fluids for windshield wipers and antifreeze; keep an eye on your tire pressure and top off your gas tank to prevent a frozen gas line. Always let someone know your destination, route and estimated time of arrival.
Most importantly, stay connected. Keep an eye on the weather, and know that the holidays are still about togetherness — especially when we need to contend with what Mother Nature blows our way.
