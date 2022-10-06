On Wednesday, the “here” and “present” of school attendance took on foundational importance.
October student count day in Michigan counts for a lot — the first Wednesday in October is a primary factor in setting the school’s state funding. Schools get $9,150 per counted student this year through the State School Aid Act.
Counts went about as expected, with Traverse City and Kingsley districts losing students, Suttons Bay staying the same, and small rises in Elk Rapids and Kalkaska.
This year’s count day fell on Yom Kippur, causing consternation and scrambling after years of COVID-19 closures, quarantines and wrangling counts from virtual options.
But our region’s count day woes may extend beyond the circumstances of recent years.
Birth rates have slowed in both state and country. In Michigan, we had more deaths than births in 2020 for the first time since World War II — and, while the pandemic played a part, the downturn was long in the making as recessions and Baby Boomer aging take its toll.
But wait, you say — our region is growing at a robust pace! This is true. Grand Traverse County is growing by nearly 1 percent annually, and gained more than 11 percent in population since 2010. But many of these were retirees, causing the balance to tip away from workforce and family to those needing services.
Housing shortages and flat wages fence families out when we need them more than ever.
Robust neighborhood schools and childcare. The ability to buy a house. The ability to make a living wage in the local workforce. These elements are the foundation on which healthy communities are built, and they relate directly to each other.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said it well, that schools mean business.
“We have a need for public education in every community across the state,” VanWagoner said. “I think if you look at the amount of employers in our community that are looking for workers, we almost are at the point where we have more people that need service than we have enough people to service them.”
Adding more people without strengthening this foundation would result in sprawl and an eventual fall.
Our region is lucky. We have natural beauty, a strong community foundation and positive momentum. But keeping school populations stable will require a concerted effort to draw families to us, which means strengthening our housing and employment opportunities.
We want our kids to be able to say “here” and “present” for a long time to come — and their kids, too.
