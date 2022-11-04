Our region often claims “A-list” status — just check out our listicle ranks on food, scenery and fun.
But we’re also V-list — as two of the state’s top five counties with the most kids opting out of childhood vaccinations are ours: Kalkaska, 11.8 percent, and Leelanau, 10.3 percent.
First, the elephant in the room: We’re not talking about the COVID-19 vaccine. Michigan public schools don’t require it, just as they don’t require a host of other available vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for children, which does not affect state school mandates.
Vaccines required for public school entry as a Michigan kindergartner are: polio, Hepatitis B, the Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) chicken pox, and, when they’re 11 years old or so, meningococcal conjugate that protects against four strains of bacterial meningitis.
Our high waiver numbers aren’t a recent phenomenon. In 2014, a pertussis outbreak showed that up to and beyond 20 percent of kids in some area schools weren’t vaccinated against the bacterial disease also known as whooping cough, which had been a major cause of childhood mortality in the United States before the vaccine became available in the 1940s, according to the CDC. At the time, Grand Traverse Academy, Traverse City Area Public Schools, Kingsley Area Schools, Elk Rapids Schools and The Children’s House all had confirmed cases. Statewide, Michigan had more than 1,400 cases; the outbreak nationally claimed 13 lives, 11 of them children, including eight infants who were too young to be vaccinated. That’s the thing with vaccines — when enough of our community has received them, they can protect the ones who haven’t.
A month after the outbreak, Michigan added an educational component for parents who wanted a school vaccine waiver for “medical, religious, or other reasons” that required a session with a health provider to discuss their vaccination choices.
Now eight years later, the approach doesn’t appear to be helping school vaccination rates. The requirement saw a short-term benefit, reports Bridge Michigan, as the extra hurdle cut waivers by a third its first year, but rates ticked up every year since.
Moreover, a COVID-19 “spillover effect” appears to be eating away at general trust in health and medical professionals, and the benefits of vaccines that currently prevent an estimated 3.5 million deaths annually.
We agree that the requirement is a good one, even if it’s just a start to the conversation. But we need to look for more effective ways to reach parents. We know what doesn’t work — demonizing, moralizing or making vaccines part of partisan politics. We need to recognize that parents are parents, and all parents want the best for their kids. But parents are people, too, and we can’t ignore the fears and sense of belonging that strengthen anti-vaccination movements.
A required talk with a health professional is just the start of a longer community conversation, built on respect, fortified with facts and without expectations for change. Conversations can’t hurt, especially when they prioritize caring over conformity.
Rates may vary, as will our memories, but infectious disease isn’t going anywhere.
