The COVID-19 pandemic has many of us treading unknown and shaky ground, as if inching over ice.
But our region’s gray days and frigid winters, and our homeless population who endure them in ways most of us can’t fathom, persist.
Traverse City’s move on Monday to extend permitting for a day shelter through June is a boost of warmth in these chilly times.
Safe Harbor and Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan partnered on placing a large heated tent outside Safe Harbor’s Wellington Street location where guests can warm up, charge their phones, and access computers, laundry machines and showers. Central United Methodist Church serves a daily community breakfast there.
The tent, erected in October, allowed agencies to create a safe social space with COVID-19-based distancing, even as indoor centers close and options narrow.
Even on days most of us consider mild, prolonged exposure to our weather can be deadly.
Last April 5, just days after the pandemic closed shelters early, Danielle Cornish died of exposure-related illness. It was sunny, with temperatures in the mid-30s, when she was found in her camp and taken to Munson Medical Center. The 41-year-old died in the ambulance.
Today, warm places of refuge are hard to find.
The day shelter is aimed at keeping people warm during the coldest part of the day — hopeful that virus containment will eventually open up other options, said Ryan Hannon, Goodwill Industries’ street outreach manager.
Currently, the day shelter operates Monday through Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to noon. Safe Harbor’s shelter opens at 6 p.m. leaving a six-hour window when guests bundle up and battle the elements.
Last year, several hundred people used Safe Harbor and Goodwill services, which are largely provided through churches, volunteers and donors.
Agencies and volunteers are also feeling the bite of the pandemic in curtailed ability to hold fundraising events or staff from robust volunteer rolls.
The city’s unanimous decision is a warm reminder of how we must do what we can to care for each other, and that getting through the winter is something we do together.