Information is power.
And the slow expansion of broadband internet service in rural regions during the past decade has placed thousands of northern Michiganders at a disadvantage.
Imagine living in an area where there are few, or no, high-speed Internet providers. In places where you pay twice the price for half the connection speed your city- or suburb-dwelling friends enjoy.
In places where an online bill payment requires a drive to a coffee shop or fast food restaurant for Internet access. In places where your children are unable to complete homework assignments because schools increasingly rely on cloud-based, paperless curriculum.
For many of us those scenarios require no imagination because they are reality.
It’s also becoming a more significant problem as housing prices drive working- and middle-class families further away from the city and surrounding subdivisions.
The Fiber Broadband Association released a study last year that estimated 24 percent of rural American households don’t have access to high-speed Internet service.
That is an improvement from a half decade earlier, but doesn’t describe the reality on the ground in many of those areas where service has arrived, but remains sub-standard and expensive.
That’s why we were encouraged to learn of a pair of bills sponsored by State Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, and supported by a bi-partisan coalition of state lawmakers.
The legislation, which passed the state House with near-unanimous support, aims to clear the way for rural electric cooperatives to use their existing easements and infrastructure to expand broadband access to their customers.
The legislation isn’t exactly Franklin D. Roosevelt’s creation of the Rural Electrification Administration, but it does try to leverage the structures and values behind its formation. In fact, meaningful measures to expand broadband access in rural areas is just as important in this century as connecting electricity to far-flung homes was in the first half of the last century.
The excuse we often hear for poor or no broadband service in our northern hideaways is the same many homeowners in the region heard prior to the REA: the economics of connecting homes in sparsely populated areas simply aren’t sound.
That’s why we believe the bills passed by the House deserve support from both the state Senate and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
They would renew for a new century the revolutionary role rural electric cooperatives played in our outlying regions.
The bills fall short of providing low- or no-interest loans to cooperatives to help expand the infrastructure, but they do appear to promote utilizing existing electric utility easements for broadband competitors to expand their networks.
We hope other lawmakers in Lansing will treat Cole’s bills for what they are: an important step toward breaking apart Michigan’s connectivity class system.
