The Issue: Campaign 2020 grows closer with tensions bound to rise
Our View: We cherish diverse views; we don't print hate speech
Reporters have many questions -- but lately one question keeps bouncing back at them:
"How much does this story cost?"
Instead of getting huffy along the lines of "my principles cannot be bought, sir!" we remind journalists all the time that our job is just like any other -- with its own jargon, procedures and governing principles -- things no one outside our business should be expected to know.
(Plus other media organizations do engage in pay-for-play "reporting," which muddies the waters.)
No, our job is just like any other -- and we already know the pitfalls of assumptions.
But as we head to November 2019, and the hot steam engine chugs toward 2020, it's important to speak often about how we work -- especially in regards to politics and political advertising.
We don't print anything hateful or threatening to people or groups of people -- this includes in advertising and letters to the editor.
Freedom of the press means that we, as owners of a press, must be free from government interference to gather and report the news.
Everyone benefits from a free press — we keep the watch on the government and report all the news in our communities. But freedom of the press is focused on those with a press (or television station, etc.). "The press" isn't required to publish anything against its own standards.
Also, we all enjoy our First Amendment privileges in our country. But the freedom of expression doesn't mean we must publish those that bump up against our policy.
This doesn't mean that we must agree with something to print it. No indeed.
We believe that diversity of opinion is healthy and should be respected and cherished.
We are forever extolling the virtues of transparency, objectivity and fairness.
But its imperative that we talk about our own process early and often, and make sure we're open to the questions that are asked of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.