Confusion reigned when the Michigan Supreme Court determined that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of executive orders was unconstitutional last week.
What did this mean for mask rules? For business closures and capacity requirements? Reporting outbreaks and nursing home visits?
Unfortunately the disappearance of executive orders did not disappear COVID-19.
Michigan cases are rising again, similar to rates we had in May.
We see the court’s rationale in its decision, but we don’t want to see public health — or transparency about public health — suffer ill consequences.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order by way of the public health code, which reinstated restricted gatherings, limitations on bars and other venues and mask requirements.
Emerging from the fog, too, were reminders that employers are still responsible for their customers and employees’ health; that remote meetings in county governments remain legal; and that schools districts should continue to follow their COVID-19 safety plans.
We were happy to see that MDHHS also mandated disclosure of outbreaks in schools. But we are wary that the bureaucratic reshuffling may cause other transparency safeguards to fall in the cracks.
We hope the court’s decision can be a mobilizing force for our Governor and Legislature to see beyond their parties to finally work together to address the many issues our state faces.
Stonewalling, stone-throwing on both sides was a problem before COVID-19.
The rules may have changed but the threat remains the same.
We’d like to see the Legislature and Governor tackle it together.
