Homeless shelter Safe Harbor, which can accommodate 82 people, opened for the season on Monday night. Twenty-nine people checked in by 8 p.m. The facility’s census is sure to rise as the nights grow colder.
Winter in northern Michigan can be brutal. Snow, wind and frigid temperatures can combine to make the outdoors downright dangerous. Some of the region’s homeless population face that danger head-on, sheltered only by a tent — or less. Safe Harbor provides exactly what its name suggests: a place to sleep without danger of suffering frostbite or freezing to death.
Traverse City’s homeless are our neighbors: veterans, families with children, the working poor. Some have mental health issues, some physical disabilities. Some have escaped untenable living situations. For varied reasons, they have found themselves living outdoors. And that gets more dangerous as temperatures plummet.
Homeless numbers appear to be growing in Traverse City, fueled by competition for housing space, rising prices and all sorts of pressures from the pandemic.
Our region is in the midst of a housing shortage. Even people with incomes that a year or two ago could pay for rental housing are struggling as the market becomes ever more clogged with higher demand and rising rents.
In the best of times, lifting oneself by one’s own bootstraps from homeless to housed is a gargantuan task. In these times, it’s nearly impossible. Housing costs are high. Availability is low.
Every house, mobile home and apartment seems to be occupied. Social media is full of tales about local working folks who have been forced out of traditional housing by rising rents. Some moved into campers. Some moved into tents. Some moved away.
In this context, the homeless, even if they earn enough income to pay for housing or are able to acquire a housing voucher, have little chance of locating a room, an apartment, a house.
That leaves some folks with only the thin fabric walls of a tent between their sleeping bags and whatever Mother Nature throws at them.
Past winters have shown how dangerous our cold weather can be. Fatalities have resulted.
Each individual’s situation is unique, and it takes time to work out individual solutions to homelessness. The number of people digging out of homelessness in recent years has been overtaken by the number of people falling into homelessness. It’s been a grinding treadmill.
Local nonprofits, governments and other groups have been working for years to address the issue. Every individual success — getting someone off the street — counts. The problem cannot and will not be solved in one fell swoop. Realistically, homelessness never will be gone. The solution will involve collaboration, sustained effort, money and time. Enough of all four of those things will make a big dent in the problem.
The public is invited to a Traverse City Human Rights Commission Roundtable on Ending Homelessness, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Training Room on the second floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave. The event will be available on Zoom. Visit endhomelessnessnmi.org/roundtable for more information.