There’s no beating around it — roundabouts get attention. Sometimes a soundtrack.
“In and around the lake
Mountains come out of the sky and they stand there”
We don’t pretend to know what the band Yes meant by the lyrics to “Roundabout” but we do have a lake or two.
It’s also true that the “stand there” effect of drivers unsure how to proceed is primary critique of roundabouts.
The tune — and nearly 80 comments — popped up on a much-read story about Grand Traverse County’s proposal to add six roundabouts to area roads.
A study recommended installing them at Hammond Road at Garfield, Three Mile and Four Mile intersections; on Keystone Road at the Cass and at W. River intersections; and moving a driveway to add a sixth near the entrance of the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer fields.
The projects would require millions of dollars, adding additional lanes in some places, moving driveways, adding sidewalks, securing permission from the railroad, and approvals along the way — but they could conceivably become a part of the 2021 commute.
Reaction appears divided into multiple lanes.
Lane One: Fatalist southern invasion strategy — “they’re everywhere else, why not here?”
Yup. Both federal and state departments of transportation have pushed roundabouts for years. Michigan has more than 100 roundabouts, with another 30 or so already in the works, according to Michigan Auto Law. But they’re highly concentrated downstate with the rest of the population, and map pins precipitously drop off north of Grand Rapids.
Lane Two: “Everyone says they’re safer.”
Yep. Crashes at sharp-cornered intersections kill 9,000 people a year, and injure 767,000. People are killed or seriously injured 78-82 percent less in roundabouts than in intersections, according to the AASHTO Highway Safety Manual.
But safer doesn’t mean fewer crashes.
Wisconsin found that injuries and deaths waned, but crashes increased 12 percent when it monitored 30 of its 300 roundabouts. They attributed this to learning curve.
Lane Three: The detractors lane — our current roundabouts aren’t wide enough for semi trucks and people don’t use them correctly. Why worry about roundabouts when our basic roads are in terrible shape? Also, can we call it “traffic calming” when it induces so much stress?
All fair points, and in a roundabout situation, it’s important to yield to them all.
Robust discussions prove that we’re on the right path no matter where it leads.
And we’ll need some music on the way, whether it’s right-round or wrong way round.
