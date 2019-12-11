Going to the fair should be fun. But part of the journey to the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds involves a highway intersection that can be scarier than a carnival ride.
The intersection of M-37 and Blair Townhall Road has been dangerous for decades. It has been the scene of 30 wrecks in just the past 5 years, including eight that involved injuries. A 2015 incident left a Beulah teenager dead.
Visibility is good along that section of M-37. The problem seems to involve speed, perception and human nature.
Vehicles traveling north toward Traverse City move along at a good clip — drivers have just come down a long hill and see a stretch of straight road as far as the eye can see, so they keep their foot on the gas, anxious to reach town.
Vehicles heading south away from town also move at high speed — drivers have just escaped the busy Chum’s Corner intersection and feel like they’re finally free of traffic snarls. They see a straight shot up a long hill ahead, so they step on the gas, glad to finally be on the open highway.
A vehicle that slows, stops or turns in the center of those two opposing traffic flows is in a scary spot.
Anyone who has turned left off M-37 with a carload of children anxious to get to the fair remembers the uneasy feeling of being stopped on the highway, waiting for a break in oncoming traffic and watching the rear-view mirror as a speeding car gets closer to the rear bumper without any sign of slowing. It’s a feeling of exposure, a feeling of being trapped in plain sight between two streams of speeding vehicles — a sensation of waiting for disaster.
The DOT plans to build a roundabout in 2021 at the problematic intersection.
Roundabouts get mixed reviews from drivers. Some appreciate the fact that they eliminate stops. Some white-knuckle through them with nervous uncertainty. Some blast through roundabouts too fast. Some crawl through roundabouts too slow. Roundabouts aren’t perfect.
But a roundabout will provide a welcome improvement to the intersection of Town Hall Road and M-37. It should slow traffic, it should put drivers on alert that they need to be mindful at the critical intersection.
“The crashes that were occurring — there is a pattern there — will be mitigated with the roundabout,” said Rick Liptak, MDOT manager for the Traverse City region. “It will reduce the likelihood of the crashes that are happening there.”
The planned roundabout should help tone down the level of danger. It should reduce the number and severity of crashes. It should save lives.
Drivers who in the past felt as if they were on an adrenaline-filled Scrambler carnival ride may, in the future, instead feel like they’re on a carousel.
The crossroads of M-37 and Blair Townhall Road seems an appropriate place for a roundabout.
