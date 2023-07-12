Roadkill brings to bear many existential questions. Seeing the graphic, heart-wrenching dioramas of death on the roadside makes one ponder how fleeting our lives are, how one choice can change things in an instant. And, on a hot, sultry northern Michigan summer day, when a large ungulate is rotting in your living space, how are we going to deal with the perfume and process of the circle of life?
Hopefully, this season of telling our geriatric residents to “deal with it” by digging private gravesites or lifting large deer carcasses into personal trash cans can be put to rest with a recent Grand Traverse County Road Commission announcement.
On Monday, the group’s Operations Director Jason Saksewski said the commission will go back to picking up roadkill in a move that will look a lot like “business as usual.” That is, the way it used to be before this stinky standstill, when the road commission moved nearly 500 deer a year onto roadside rights-of-way, private land, and state property to decompose naturally.
The circle of life goes full circle.
Our short-term reaction is laudatory. We asked our sparring government bodies — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources, our Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, our Road Commission — to figure out a solution before it got even deeper, i.e., landfilling our roadkill by way of an expensive solid waste contract.
And they did — good! — by actually using the same law that has been on the books since 1988.
The only differences now will be deer carcasses have to be no less than 100 feet away from a different carcass; they have to be 1,000 feet or more away from a building; and they cannot create a nuisance.
We don’t mean to flyspeck, but doesn’t this sound eerily like the incident in December that precipitated this standoff? When three or four deer carcasses were found near a trailhead in Fife Lake, drawing complaints from hikers and DNR Lt. Joe Molnar said that depositing carcasses on state land could result in fines for littering?
Or the ghastly 2022 incident when EGLE threatened large fines after flagging an open gravesite where the Genesee County Road Commission had placed animal carcasses, raising concerns about potential soil, groundwater and surface water contamination?
We are glad that the existing 1988 DNR exemption that gives road commissions the right to pick up deer is “newly recognized,” if it clears up any confusion.
But, in the long view, we should probably ask, did it ever really die in the first place? Could these incidents have been handled in conversations between people rather than politics and policy?
In today’s parlance, could it have been an email?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.