More than 800 people traveled to the Road to Healing event in Pellston last Saturday. Some testified before top cabinet Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland to the steep costs they and their families paid to the harrowing U.S. boarding school policy designed to break the back of Indigenous strength through Euro-Christian assimilation.
The policy systematically targeted families, forcibly removing children from care and culture to be raised in institutional environments where abuse and cruelty thrived.
Today, careful excavation and genetic research is being conducted on unmarked graves of children found on these grounds, and the policy leaves generations of trauma in its wake.
The past cannot be undone, no matter how much we wish it.
But the stories can be heard, no matter the discomfort they cause, and their telling is a step on a long road to healing.
Record-Eagle Indigenous Affairs reporter Sierra Clark attended the Pellston event both as a descendant survivor and as a journalist covering the event for the community.
The power of listening and letting people speak their truth cannot be underestimated, she said, and what was relayed back to those giving testimony was that Newland and Haaland, both descendants of residential boarding school survivors themselves, would be there for as long as it takes to hear it all.
It was “a glimpse of hope,” she said.
But the path is long and these stories still have unwritten and secret chapters.
The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report released this spring — spurred by findings of mass unmarked children’s graves in Canada — detailed policies where the lines between church and state disappeared. Many of the 408 government-supported boarding schools identified were operated by Catholic and Protestant church groups — about 150, according to an earlier report by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition. States need to assist those looking for family histories and records from these facilities to find them, and make them fully transparent. Laws and doctrines that allowed these practices need to be investigated and repealed, and artifacts taken need to be returned.
Michigan is in the top 10 states of the union in terms of Indigenous populations, and is home to 12 federally recognized and four state-recognized tribes.
The truth and healing movement, shaped by Indigenous voices, are hopeful notes in a long, sad song. It’s fundamental that we’re listening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.