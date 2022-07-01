This weekend everything swells in Traverse City — our population, our traffic, our summer-hot feet in our shoes — and our sense of holiday revelry.
With the added excitement of the National Cherry Festival opening full force and the Fourth of July holiday comes a few causes for caution.
First off, many of us will head to the water this weekend for days at the beach, along with evening swims, sunsets and bonfires.
Be mindful of water temperatures and currents. Grand Haven State Park closed earlier this week after three people needed rescue because of hazardous beach conditions. The same beach closed on June 21 after several more near-drownings.
Our region has already tragically lost too many to the water this year: A man in Manistee Lake; a teen in Elk Lake; two toddlers in an Otsego County pond; a tween in Ellsworth Lake.
Boaters, swimmers, divers, kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders, sand-bar holidaymakers, those jet-pack people and other types of lakeshore revelers we don’t have words for — all need to watch out for each other and be extra careful as we hit the water together.
Not a bad idea to check E. coli levels either. As of Thursday, Clinch Park was closed to body contact because of the high bacterial levels, and while it may be cleared by Friday, it never hurts to check.
On land, our dry conditions have also prompted calls for caution as we construct campfires and toss pyrotechnics into the sky. Have a plan in case things don’t go as planned.
When it comes right down to it, patience is the Fourth’s primary safety feature. Slow down in traffic, anticipate delays and bigger crowds. Enjoy this holiday as one to be shared.
It may be Independence Day but we all depend on each other to stay safe.
