In just the last two years, the Northern Sports Officials Association, which schedules referees for many Traverse City-area high school sporting events, saw a 20 percent drop in its number of registered officials.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly was a factor in the recent decline, but referee levels in 2021-22 largely bounced back to pre-pandemic numbers. The problem existed long before the pandemic. Sports administrators for more than a decade have been warning about declining referee numbers.
Experts say it’s a result of increasingly toxic venom spewing out of spectator seats. Berating officials has become commonplace at high school games across Michigan.
Perhaps it’s a symptom of the times, a spillover from contentious political forces. Perhaps it stems from social media, where it’s considered normal to complain loudly and without empathy. Perhaps it’s the result of our increasingly crowded but electronically isolated world and the resulting social friction.
In any case, the shortage of qualified officials likely will get worse, particularly in northern Michigan, as older referees leave the field. The average age of Northern Sports Officials Association basketball officials is 61 — more than a decade older than the statewide average.
Bad behavior in the stands appears to be keeping younger folks from pulling on the striped shirts that identify game officials.
“Recruiting has been hard,” said Cadillac Area Officials Association assigner Penny McDonald, a veteran basketball and volleyball official. “It’s been hard to get young people to join. ... Kids just see the yelling from fans and they turn away from it.”
It’s one thing for fans to disagree with the occasional questionable on-field call. It’s quite another to become the target of continued taunting for just doing the job.
Judging systems are designed to place decision-making responsibility in the hands of trained experts. That certainly holds true for sports referees. They’re educated in the rules, they’re on the field to closely observe exactly what happens, and they make their best judgment based on what they witness up-close and personal.
Any decision carries with it the possibility of second-guessing from others. But decisions must be made — that’s why referees exist.
Anyone who takes on a position of responsibility can expect some grumbling from those affected by the decisions. Yes, referees occasionally make a bad call — it happens. But without referees, games would be chaos where no on agrees on anything. Sporting events would be impossible.
That could come to pass in northern Mich- igan.
If the numbers of referees continues to decline, it may result in game cancellations for lack of officials. You can’t have a contest with no one to officiate.
“It’s been a constant refrain that we’re going to suffer a shortage,” Traverse City West Athletic Director Jason Carmien said recently. “People are going to start seeing it impact their teams. ... It’s really starting to happen.”
Fan enthusiasm is wonderful. Fans berating referees for just doing their job is unacceptable and unsportsmanlike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.