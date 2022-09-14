The idea that it “takes a village to raise a child” has been co-opted in any number of ways — harried parents say it to last-minute babysitters; lunch workers repeat it as they clean up cafeteria wreckage.
We repeat this thing, over and over, and in many contexts — this phrase that has so far defied pinning down beyond an African proverb — because it sounds right. Kids need caring people around them at every level to lift them to their feet. When they stand, the village celebrates.
We don’t always view it the same way when a child stumbles. That must be the fault of “that village over there,” nothing we can do.
In 1993 the U.S. had more kids in poverty — 28 percent — than any other wealthy nation worldwide.
But since then, in bits and pieces, in bipartisan moves and maneuvers, our country has brought that number down to less than half: 11 percent.
From 1 in 4 kids living below the poverty line, numbers plummeted to about 1 in 10 in 2019. Rates fell about the same degree across the board, among kids who are white, Black, Hispanic and Asian, living with one parent or two, in native or immigrant households — in every state in the union.
The Child Trends study used the Supplemental Poverty Measure, a rate calculated by the Census Bureau to determine this outstanding achievement.
It’s a win we believe we all deserve credit for as the United States village, the Michigan village.
Many forces were at work during this 26-year span, including lower unemployment, especially for single parents, and increased state minimum wages. But the biggest driver of the decline, according to researchers quoted in The New York Times, was the safety net for poor families provided by the government.
This net, sewn together by conservative moves and progressive pushes, could catch struggling families and keep kids out of poverty — a determining factor in adult education, earnings and health.
We expanded the earned income tax credit in 1993; cash welfare shrank at the same time subsidies for low income families doubled, according to The New York Times. Tax advantages expanded again in 2017 for low-income families. The net built a foundation under struggling families that held kids up, even through the Recession. The researchers estimate child poverty numbers drove even lower during the COVID-19 pandemic with the resulting spike in government aid.
Of course, our job as the village watch isn’t done. In 2019, the study counted 8 million children in poverty, with Black and Latino children three times as likely to be poor than white children. The poverty line is set at about $29,000 for a family of four in a place with typical living costs.
We need to celebrate our victories, as well as brace for our remaining challenges.
What is clear is that investing in families and children pays off — for the entire village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.