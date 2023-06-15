To borrow the words of Traverse City West Senior High head baseball coach Matt Bocian, “It’s a huge accomplishment.”
Several area teams headed out on the diamond last Saturday and four wound up bringing home regional championships, including the Titans, and the Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Gaylord softball teams.
And while — as of the writing of this editorial — Gaylord and Joburg are the only area teams remaining in the state tournaments after the quarterfinals were played, a regional championship is still a significant accomplishment in its own right and the players for all the aforementioned teams should feel great about making it as far as they have.
The Titans played last weekend in Mount Pleasant and — while the day surely didn’t end quite as the players had hoped — they secured just the second regional title in the history of the program after they defeated Caledonia 6-2 in a Division 1 game.
“We fought through a ton of adversity throughout the season, and I am extremely pleased with the efforts they made this season,” Bocian said to the Record-Eagle sports staff for a Sunday story.
It’s been a challenging stretch for TC West since they made a deep a run to the state baseball semifinals in 2016. A search through the Michigan High School Athletic Association archives shows it took the Titans three more cracks at it before they made it back to regionals in 2019 — falling to Flushing in the final — then COVID-19 made for a lost 2020 season, the Titans were bounced in the regional semis in 2021, and last season West lost a heartbreaker in eight innings to rival Traverse City Central in the district semifinals.
Unfortunately, last Saturday ended with a Titans loss to Mattawan in the state quarterfinals, but they still have that regional trophy to show for their efforts, and that’s something they’ll remember for many, many years to come.
And one last thing: To the Blue Devils and Cardinals, who play in the state softball semifinals Thursday and Friday, respectively, all of northern Michigan is behind you, cheering you on.
