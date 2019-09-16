We find ourselves in police stations and hospitals on the worst days of our lives.
But those addicted to substances may also find something unexpected there — someone who knows exactly where they’ve come from that wants to help them.
Two peer recovery coaches will be hired at Munson Medical Center to be the first line of support if someone in the emergency room decides to seek recovery. “Coach” will tackle recovery, treatment programs and what resources are available. Coach can also formulate a treatment plan.
But perhaps most importantly, “Coach” can empathize.
Peer coaches are former addicts, and know their players’ struggles well.
“I have to do this,” said Madie Begley, a recovery navigator at Addiction Treatment Services.
“It’s important to me as a human being. I can use the darkest thing that happened in my life as an asset today.”
Begley walked us through her process in attending the Recovery Coach Academy offered by Northern Michigan Substance Abuse Services. The free Michigan Certified Peer Recovery Coach training program typically takes 5 days and is followed by a certification exam. Qualifying requires that a person work at least 10 hours a week for a licensed organization that treats substance use disorder or provides recovery support services.
They also must have two continuous years in recovery from addiction, have experience navigating treatment services, and be able to share their recovery story with others.
They learn that there are many possible paths on the road to recovery, Begley said.
We’re reminded also of the Michigan State Police Angel program, which we’ve covered before.
The MSP’s Angel program is a statewide pre-arrest diversion initiative that trains former users on how to get active users into recovery.
It began as a pilot program at the Gaylord post with 10 Angel volunteers in November 2016, and went statewide 13 months later in December 2017.
With a few exceptions, anyone struggling with drug addiction can now walk into a Michigan State Police Post during regular business hours (8 a.m.to 4 p.m. M-F), ask for help, and be connected with an Angel volunteer.
We agree with placing help closer to those who want it — at the moment when they choose to accept it, offered by someone who has been there before.
We wish both coaches and players well on this non-clinical path to health. We agree with coaching class instructor Tory Werth, that the coaches embody the hope that can healing is possible.
“We want to instill hope and let people know that recovery is possible, no matter how far down they’ve gone.”
