Our partners at Report for America broke some exciting news this week when they announced veteran data journalist Kaye LaFond will join the Record-Eagle as a full-time corps member in June.
Kaye is an outstanding journalist whose work for Michigan Radio and Interlochen Public Radio has been widely applauded, and we’re lucky to call her part of our team.
But the news isn’t simply a boost for our newsroom, or Record-Eagle supporters and readers, it’s the beginning of a formative period for local news in northern Michigan.
Report for America’s selection of the Record-Eagle as a newsroom partner sends a loud, clear statement about the communities we serve. About the value you, and we, place on vibrant journalism as a key ingredient in a healthy democracy.
In fact, the value communities place upon local journalism is why Report for America is successful. RFA contributes half the funding needed for each corps member and the other half is covered by community supporters and the local news organization.
It’s a model that counts on the value each community places upon local journalism. It’s a model we believe fits our region especially well.
But while our corps member and our journalism is uniquely ours, we’re not alone. We’re part of an exciting movement in local news to keep boots on the ground.
The Record-Eagle joins 161 other newsrooms in 45 states, and Puerto Rico, that collectively will host 225 journalists for the next year. The new class is a substantial expansion of Report for America, a project of the nonprofit Ground Truth Project — an important milestone as the organization grows toward its goal of placing 1,000 journalists in local newsrooms across the country each year.
The journalists were selected through a competitive process that involved 1,800 applicants, some of the brightest in the business.
We are proud to be part of this movement, this partnership, and proud to call Kaye part of the Record-Eagle family.
We also are proud to be part of a community that understands the value of local journalism.
