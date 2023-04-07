If you’ve ever worked as a server, then you are aware of the dreaded “verbal tip.”
Customers fawn over your service, they tell you how wonderfully you conduct yourself, how professionally you care for them. This initially feels great, finally someone noticed how hard you work — and you mentally start planning what you’re going to do with the big tip that you’re anticipating from such happy customers.
Only, they stiff you, leaving you, the server, utterly confused — and more angry than you would have been if your customers hadn’t deliberately deceived you with the dog-and-pony show.
This appears to have happened with one of the city’s most powerful positions where City Manager Marty Colburn was effectively pushed out of his job while being gushed over with hugs and handshakes.
Granted, Colburn is walking away with nearly $100,000 — he’s hardly being stiffed by the city. But the public is getting gratuitous compliments on Colburn’s “service” instead of an explanation.
Public service means public scrutiny.
Public service means public discourse.
Public service means the needs of the public must come before needs of the individual.
Yet our public servants seem to hope we’ll conveniently forget about all this — that warm fuzzies and Midwest nice will prevent uncomfortable questions about why he’s being pushed out.
But we have questions: Why didn’t they follow public protocol or any management best practices in addressing issues with Colburn in the evaluation process, which had already begun? Why did City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht hire someone else to write the separation agreement? Why did the city clerk pitch himself for the job 10 days before it was available? Why is Mayor Richard Lewis so fond of saying he “will not answer questions or comment further on the matter?”
Why is the commission culture one where elected officials felt so disempowered that, even though several said they didn’t like the issues with transparency, felt that they could do nothing about it?
Why, instead of conducting public business in a public forum, our “public servants” elected to serve ... who?
Not Colburn, who has worked in his job for eight years and told commissioners he wanted to to continue in that role. This firing, shrouded in secrecy and side-stepping, won’t help Colburn in a future job search. The lack of information about his departure just leaves a negative impression.
Not city residents, who now must contend with a city commission and city attorney that prefer elaborately choreographed maneuvers instead of answering to them — a resulting dance that leaves the city without a manager, a soon-to-retire police chief and an ongoing vacancy in the treasurer and finance director position.
And not our region, as our community is built on an engaged public that keeps its government in check.
Speaking of checks, let’s return to our verbal-tip scenario. We have one tip for our city commission: Don’t go into public service if you’d rather stiff your community than make decisions in public.
