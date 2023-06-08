There’s some good news as the familiar globes redden on our namesake trees in the Cherry Capital. Yet, even though it’s surrounded by flavor, there’s a pit inside.
The good news is that the International Trade Commission will track foreign imports of tart cherry juice. The Harmonized Tariff Schedule will now watch certified organic tart cherry juice, other tart cherry juice concentrate and other varieties of cherry juice coming to market from other countries, said Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters in an announcement last week.
The bad news is that volume of imports meets the threshold to justify taking a look.
Michigan grows more than 75 percent of the country’s tart cherries. Beyond the annual crop value of $280 million, tart cherries hold together a vast economy, rooting our processors, retailers and agritourism.
Their importance is a rare space where politicians agree, as Democrats Stabenow and Peters and House Rep. Jack Bergman, a Republican, make consistent moves to help the almost 300 tart cherry growers in the region.
They’ve already weathered much, including an onslaught of government-subsidized imports from countries like Turkey, Poland and Brazil that drive prices beneath the cost of production, resulting in the removal of tart cherry trees from our landscape.
A group of local growers and processors brought suit regarding dried cherries, but a 2020 ruling by the ITC failed to assess duties, with an odd determination that the importers’ questionnaires provided more reliable data than the government numbers.
Now the front is moving to tart cherry juice, as the product is being mislabeled and trans-shipped to take advantage of duty-free access in Brazil, according to regional growers.
We are glad to see these initial steps, but we know more needs to be done to protect our home-grown tart cherry products.
We consumers can do our part by reading labels, supporting our local growers, processors and retailers, and reminding our lawmakers that the Cherry Capital would like to stay that way.
