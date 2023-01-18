We recently became aware of a dubious honor — that of being selected as a case study on the local impact of political violence conducted by the Bridging Divides Initiative of Princeton University.
The study cited several drivers of conflict, including: Some local leaders’ refusal to accept 2020 election results; efforts to pass “Second Amendment Sanctuary City” resolutions; local government and non-government group actions to reject state-level COVID-19 health measures; and persistent tensions at school boards intersecting with racial justice efforts.
These impacted public trust, mobilized residents, drew in paramilitary groups and elevated tensions and violence, the study found.
It also found the community — including people of all political persuasions — responded with great resilience, catharsis and empowerment. To prepare for the November 2022 election, workers and community groups used lessons learned to answer questions about election processes.
A number of groups formed or became more active on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) initiatives and community policing. Efforts moved toward civil political conversations.
While the study cited these as signals of resilience, we know that they’re the tip of the iceberg on positive community action.
So, as it turns out, the honor isn’t dubious at all. The study showcases our region’s engagement in difficult issues that are being faced across the country, and our genuine desire to work through them together.
It also showcases the extraordinary role community journalism plays.
The study cites the Traverse City Record-Eagle in its reporting more than a dozen times. Our chronicling from all angles — investigation, analysis, forums and opinion — not only paint a picture of “what happens” here, but also plays an active part in informing, sparking ideas and convening what happens next.
It is often said that journalism is the “first rough draft of history.” That means our work, a tremendous labor of love for this community, often becomes a jumping-off point for historians and scholars. But we are more than disinterested bystanders. Journalists work long hours under stress in service to their communities because, in reflecting what is, we are an inexorable part of what is to come.
The study shows that Grand Traverse County operates in an ecosystem of engaged, informed participants of diverse beliefs and that, when the going gets tough, we get going together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.