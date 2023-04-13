The heat in the last week has brought smiles to our faces. The snow disappeared in a burst of steaming melt, leaving perhaps some unsightly souvenirs of winter past in the ravages of our yards and parks.
The keen desire to set things right kindles quickly in our spring cleaning madness, but our current conditions could kindle something worse — wildfire.
Wildfires are caused by us Michigan humans nine out of 10 times. Moreover, nearly half of those — 47 percent — are sparked by burning yard debris, you guessed it, in the springtime.
This time of year is particularly dangerous: Weather right now is hot, with gusty winds blowing across a landscape full of the dead vegetation that snowmelt left behind. There’s less moisture in the air, and variable gusts easily grab burning embers and take them for a ride.
On Wednesday, the Department of Natural Resources — by way of Smokey Bear — issued a warning of high fire danger.
DNR’s burn permit map shows no open burning permitted in the entire northern Lower Peninsula. Even in the U.P. which still has some snow, several of the counties are under restrictions. The DNR is also restricting itself, and canceling its prescribed burn schedule for the next few days. They have a goal this year — to keep as many wildfires as possible under 10 acres in size.
We’ve got our work cut out for us:
In 2021, DNR fire management staff responded to 274 fires that burned nearly 2,379 acres.
The vast majority of them occurred in March, April and May, with 80 percent originating on private property.
When it is safe to burn again, the DNR offers these tips to lower fire danger:
• Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again.
• Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended.
• Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.
• Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road; don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.
• Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.
• It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.
• Use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.
Current weather conditions make the case against rushing out to work, and for its pure and lazy enjoyment — at least for the next few days.
For more information, call 866-922-BURN (866-922-2876).
