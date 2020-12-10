The federal government this year distributed nearly $350 million in loans to businesses in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties through the Paycheck Protection Program.
The area desperately needed the cash. Stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures cut deeply into the region’s business vitality. Household budgets were pulled taut by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PPP relieved some of the tension for both employees and employers. Without the PPP cash infusion, countless more families in the region would have found themselves dependent on Michigan’s already strained unemployment system. Without the federal infusion, countless small businesses would have closed up shop. The PPP, part of the $2.2 billion CARES Act created in March by Congress, was crucial to the economic stability of our region.
The government’s recent reveal of loan details showed that many deserving companies and nonprofits used the money to retain jobs and keep money flowing in the consumer economy.
If recipients used the money within certain guidelines — primarily if they used it to keep people on the payroll — and complete the proper paperwork, repayment can be forgiven.
That means a portion of the money received will remain in the region for a period to roll around from business to business, non-profit to non-profit doing some more good.
Last week’s reveal also showed that a few companies that may not have really needed the money received it anyway. An earlier federal release detailed some questionable loans — to companies across the nation that may not have been in need. National media outlets have reported that major corporations with massive cash reserves received large spoonfuls of PPP funding. Some of them probably would have been just fine without the government help.
The government has acknowledged that the program had faults. It was intended to help America’s small businesses, but much of the money was diverted to large corporations. That is unfortunate.
But millions of dollars did flow through the program to Main Street, to the nation’s small businesses that desperately needed assistance during the days of lockdowns and lost sales.
Our five-county area got a $350 million shot in the arm when it most needed the help.
A coronavirus vaccine appears to be nearing distribution. We hope it rolls out steadily, first to those most at risk, then to everyone else. The process will take time. Until things get back to normal, all businesses and workers can do is hope that tomorrow is better than today.
The Paycheck Protection Program helped smooth the rough economic waters of 2020. It allowed local businesses to weather the storm and helped workers pay their bills through the summer. The pandemic still rages across the nation, businesses still are floundering, and bipartisan support for another round of PPP loans is growing. We encourage lawmakers to work together to make that happen, with safeguards against the weaknesses of the first round and perhaps with an approach that targets businesses particularly hard-hit, such as restaurants.
When the economy begins to open up, we’ll build toward the future from a place of relative stability rather than the depths we might have experienced if that $350 million hadn’t flowed into northwest Lower Michigan. The coming months well may require a second round of PPP loans to boost the ability of small businesses to pay their employees.