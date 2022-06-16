One word pops up consistently when people talk about Kalkaska High School varsity softball coach Rik Ponstein.
“I just remember his love for the game and his love for the players,” said Stacey Hicks, who played two years in the outfield for Ponstein.
“He started my love for softball. His love of the game is indescribable. He loves his players,” said Sadie Shier, who played catcher from 2014-17 for Ponstein.
And Ponstein himself may have said it best after his last game as a head coach on Tuesday.
“I absolutely love this game.”
As the headline on the cover of the Wednesday sports section states, it’s truly the end of an era as Ponstein retires after 40 years as a softball coach — 36 in Kalkaska and four at Traverse City West Senior High School.
Ponstein is a legend in the Michigan softball community and his accomplishments make it easy to see why: more than 1,000 games coached, more than 700 wins, a spot in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, 12 district titles, eight Lake Michigan Conference championships, and more.
But a coach’s legacy is much more than wins and championships.
Softball — like any sport — isn’t really about titles, records or any other type of accomplishment or athletic feat, as wonderful as those things can be. It’s about finding something you love to do, and sharing the joy of the game with others.
Based on what his players have to say, Ponstein understands this better than most.
Marissa Taylor, a 2008 grad who pitched and played second base for the Blazers, said, “The passion he has for the game rubbed off on all of us.”
Exactly the way sports are supposed to be coached.
