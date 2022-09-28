This is the time of year when the numbers people rub their hands together — not because of the fall chill in the air, but because we’re nearing midterm elections on Nov. 8.
Elections are the ultimate numbers game.
Pollsters furiously crunch statistics; political campaigners dial for dollars; and regular folks wonder how many more political messages they can stomach as we count down to the final tallies that decide our elected representatives and ballot initiatives.
We at the Record-Eagle also see our numbers shoot up — especially when it comes to letters to the editor that endorse or oppose political candidates — so it’s a good time to review our “Letters to the Editor” policies:
The numbers to remember are these: 30 — as in writers can submit a letter for publication every 30 days; 100 — the maximum word count of a political letter; and 200 — word counts of letters on other topics.
To be considered for publication, please make sure your letter cites sources, backs up assertions with facts, and is civil, with no shouting or personal attacks.
We will choose representative letters to run from letter-writing campaigns, which means some letters won’t make it into the newspaper.
Local letter-writers get first dibs, and we reserve the right not to publish those that don’t meet our standards.
Our goal for Opinion pages is to showcase an informed and spirited populace that believes a healthy democracy is built on a foundation where ideas are exchanged, and robust political discourse and civility coexist.
Election results will be what they will be. We count ourselves fortunate at this time of year to be among those willing numbers engaged enough in our community to put fingers to keyboard, or pen to paper.
Send your letters to: letters@record-eagle.com.
