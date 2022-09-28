Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Widespread sub-freezing temperatures in the mid and upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost and freeze conditions are expected even in coastal areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should consider draining them. &&