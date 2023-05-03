The recent naming of Michigan’s poet laureate reads a bit like a facetious ode to bureaucracy.
Not to diminish the result — the April 12 selection of Nandi Comer as Michigan Poet Laureate is long overdue on a number of fronts, and we are glad of it.
Author of “American Family, A Syndrome” and “Tapping Out,” winner of the 2020 Society of Midland Authors Award, the 2020 Julie Suk Award and a 2019 Kresge Arts in Detroit Fellow, Comer has worked as a writer-in-residence in Detroit Public Schools and is both an educator and organizer.
We are lucky to have her — and a poet laureate position at all, as Comer is officially only the second PL we’ve ever had.
Our first — on paper — was Edgar Guest who had the title from 1952 to his death seven years later. Guest was a former syndicated poet for the Detroit Free Press and it’s significant — and perhaps poetic justice — that 60 years later, Comer’s selection came on the heels of Free Press reporting.
The Free Press, by way of Report for America reporter Clara Hendrickson, looked into the state’s spending out of the PL fund set up in 2021 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and found that $67,266.81 of the $200,000 PL budget was spent on poetry books and expenses without actually posting or soliciting the position.
As Hendrickson said so poetically: “... Taxpayers have seen a blank line next to Michigan’s poet laureate instead of reading blank verse.”
Michigan Department of Education was decidedly mum. According to the Free Press, the department initially did not respond to questions, and then served up a cost estimate of $626.96 for a Freedom of Information Act records request.
Comer’s selection was the bright spot in a bureaucratic bumble.
Poet laureate programs are somewhat political by nature, as they are funded by tax dollars appropriated by government. We have a U.S. poet laureate, Ada Limón. Many states, except Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, have a poet or “writer-in-residence.” Additionally, city and town governments are increasingly selecting their own poets and writers, sometimes carving out laureate positions directed at youth or groups traditionally marginalized or silenced. The Navajo Nation has a named poet, Laura Tohe.
In our state, efforts to enshrine the job post have arisen on both sides of the aisle, as have their quashing.
Perhaps it’s time to create something more permanent and transparent, so that Michiganders don’t have to wait another 60 years for their next poet, or for an investigation to know it.
