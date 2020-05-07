It’s the rare public meeting that puts the bottoms in the seats.
Sometimes elements of drama, controversy or a high-profile decision drives attendance, but most public servants will tell you that their work is often lonely.
They look out at the same few faces week after week, or sometimes, just a sea of empty chairs.
We know this because we’re meeting regulars. Covering government works and facilities is one of the missions we take very seriously on the public’s behalf, and our reporters have the bottom-side callouses to prove it.
We were glad to hear the county’s Health and Human Services committee will videotape and broadcast its meetings.
It was initially suggested, and voted down in 2018 when an Antrim County woman, Andrea “Andi” Gerring, started attending the meetings to find out more about GT Pavilions, where her mom was formerly housed.
The Pavilions, owned by Grand Traverse County and operated by the county’s DHHS board, is one of the largest nursing homes in the state, with more than 400 employees and beds for more than 300 residents.
It is also subject to the Open Meetings Act.
The HHS board voted down Gerring’s request to videotape their meetings in 2018, so she ponied up her own $50 a month to do so. She has been trying to change their minds about it ever since, and last week, the HHS board unanimously sided with her even though Pavilions CEO Kory Hansen spoke against it on the account that there was little interest, the building doesn’t get a millage funding, and that it would encourage “grandstanding.”
But Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, the county commission’s liaison to the Pavilions DHHS board, pointed out the facility was built with $40 million in taxpayer funds and that opening the decision-making process to the public was the right thing to do, grandstanding notwithstanding.
“People will get up and there will be grandstanding, that’s just how it goes,” La Pointe said. “In public comment, people can say whatever they want to say.”
Too many in gover- nment view this as a cross to bear, but involving the public is its own reward.
We have an engaged, interested community that often brings new perspective to decision-making.
But public meetings are not a ratings game, and grandstanding does happen, from time to time.
Knowing more about the public facilities — especially those that provide care to our loved ones in the era of COVID-19 — may benefit the few, but having the option benefits us all.
