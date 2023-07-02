Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the Grand Traverse region during the week. It’s typically a memorable experience for travelers as they gather to enjoy summer’s bounty in this popular place.
And now, finally, after years of being apart, people are coming back together. There’s even a sense of something nearing normalcy in this gathering of people here.
Meanwhile, we also are coming together this week to honor a federal holiday that commemorates our nationhood.
It’s a very different reason to gather, of course, but the sense of community created by these acts of coming together is similar. And that’s not a bad beginning for Americans, who may need a crash course in self-governance sometime soon.
Building a sense of community is a good start. At least it helps encourage people to get involved.
As these words are being written, the sounds of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds practicing for their air show performances this weekend boom overhead above West Grand Traverse Bay.
They streak above us against a summertime backdrop of blue sky and sun shining on the variegated blues of the bay. We see these fantastic jets flown by their disciplined pilots, working together in strict precision, and we marvel at them and what they represent.
We are so proud of what our country can do when we work together.
We feel a justifiable pride in our abilities, our indomitable nature that refuses to be cowed by challenges or threats, our respect for individual rights, and our belief, ultimately, in justice and the rule of law.
These are common characteristics of our citizenry, but look closely at individuals across this nation and find flaws galore; many rooted in our differences. This nation is nothing if not the world’s melting pot, made up of lots of factions that can’t seem to get along. We fight about every little thing.
But what we’re celebrating Tuesday is not about individuals, or even a group of people.
What we’re celebrating is the existence of the country itself, this precious place called America and what it means. Now that’s something else entirely.
We know there is no other country like this one.
America.
Even the name sounds beautiful.
America.
Indeed, it represents something beautiful.
America.
It is like nothing else that has ever existed on the face of the earth.
It is a precious place, this America of ours. Despite our differences, we share this democratic republic where people are free to govern themselves.
And, while we may not agree with our neighbors, we will fight for their right to be free.
My country, ’tis of thee,
Sweet land of liberty,...
Of thee I sing;
Let freedom ring.
