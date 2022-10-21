‘Old growth” is one of those terms that raises eyebrows in Michigan — where logging put many communities on the map.
Logging legacy is spread throughout the region, from Traverse City’s Perry Hannah’s statue and former Sixth Street home, to the downtown landmarks created with timber dollars, to the views at the High Rollaway where logs tumbled down the banks to the Manistee River for transport to Chicago and beyond — fueling the country’s westward expansion.
Michigan was the country’s leading lumber producer from 1869-1900 and, by 1920, few forests remained.
“Old growth” here requires a young mindset, one sapling-flexible, as the designation looks forward into the future.
The 50 acres of hemlocks, white pine and sugar maples receiving official “Old Growth Forest” designation on Oden Island this week have not been timbered since the 1950s, and some trees may predate Michigan’s turn-of-the-century harvests.
The Little Traverse Land Conservancy property joins four others — Otto Nature Preserve; Hartwick Pines State Park; Sand Point Nature Preserve and Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area.
Of those five, only one — 49 acres at Hartwick Pines — contains technical “old growth” forest, defined as those more than 150 years old. The rest contain the seeds of possibility where conditions are good to create “future” old growth.
Why create “future” old growth? While every forest stage provides benefits, old growth is uniquely valued for its ability to create topsoil, retain moisture and filter carbon and nitrogen. Undisturbed forests, with toppled trees, are great laboratories for life, as birds, amphibians, fungi, insects, lichens, mosses and reptiles thrive.
There’s plenty more we’re bound to discover, too, as true old growth forests are profoundly rare. Today, less than 5 percent of western and only a fraction of 1 percent of eastern original forests, on average, remain standing, according to the Old Growth Forest Network.
That’s the sad state of our remnant old growth population — and in our own state, how quickly we exploited our resource.
Michigan’s original residents were here since 10,000 B.C. It only took 50 years to clear-cut it.
But we can add these lessons to our growth mindset — taking what we’ve learned from the past’s ecological scars and using this knowledge to heal the future.
That includes our future old growth forests.
Oden Island contains possibility, and shows us, in part, how much we’ve grown.
