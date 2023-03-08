The sad fact is that some relationships don’t work out. Marriages end, siblings don’t speak, parents/children disown each other. In the private sector, people resign, change jobs, get terminated, laid off, pressured to quit or retire. Sometimes, or sometimes not, exit interviews attempt to glean feedback about what improvements can be made down the line.
In the public sector, relationship breakdowns too often happen in secrecy, leaving the “public served” confused and angry.
But Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown made a different choice on Monday.
Brown was the first one to go up to the podium during public comment. She asked the board to not renew her contract and tendered her resignation. She listed her reasons why, giving specific dates, times and examples of when she did not feel supported by the board.
The graduate of Elk Rapids Schools has held the top post since 2020, after a superintendent job in Houghton Lake Community Schools and 14 years with Linden Community Schools. Brown received a 3.7 out of a possible 4 on her recent Elk Rapids Schools board evaluation. Yet rumors persisted of an off-book decision to not to renew her contract after Brown interviewed for the superintendent’s job that was vacant in Kingsley.
This disconnect fueled a backlash in Elk Rapids, complete with a 600-signature petition to urge board members to renew Brown’s contract.
Brown could have requested that this important conversation take place behind closed doors. Instead, she asked board members to open up, welcoming their responses to her examples of overstep. But board members demurred, citing “professionalism.”
We’ve seen this kind of gatekeeping go wrong so many times.
By shutting out the public, not only does it create mistrust and ill will, it means that the problems at the root of the personnel issue rarely get addressed or solved — potentially creating legacy issues throughout the organization.
Nothing operates well without accountability and transparency. And the people have a right to weigh out the true causes of organizational relationship troubles — which most of us know are complicated.
Meeting attendees Monday lamented Brown’s departure as it creates more uncertainty in a community that already has had its share.
But Brown’s choice to have that conversation in the open, on public terms, is a good start.
