Publishing a variety of viewpoints is a goal we strive to reach on this page every day.
We also seek a balance: If we have a letter that favors a particular point of view, we’ll be looking for a letter expressing opposition to that particular point of view.
Rarely, we accomplish that goal and publish letters, pro and con, on the same day. Sometimes, it takes days to achieve that balance. Often, the first letter will prime the pump and provoke a response — likely more than one.
Leading up to the Nov. 8 election, we certainly had some humdingers. A lot of readers wrote on a variety of issues. Readers later told us how much they loved reading those pages filled with letters.
No matter what views were being expressed, the level of community engagement by those letter writers was gratifying.
A recent report from the Freedom Forum about a 2022 survey, “The First Amendment: Where America Stands,” offers confirmation of what we have been observing here.
More people are paying attention to how their local governments and schools are run. They’re asking good questions. And, if they don’t like a decision that was made by their elected officials, they’re holding those officials accountable. We saw that happen in this past election when some incumbents were voted out of office.
The power of public engagement is remarkable — and we’re watching it in action.
Ultimately, what we hope to accomplish will encourage that public engagement by providing a high-quality forum for freedom of expression that doesn’t promote misinformation, push products or present imaginary fiction as fact.
Increasingly, that’s a tough road to walk as we strive to cover the gamut. Some say we’re biased.
Of course, this page is inherently biased. It’s the Opinion page. But, over time, readers should see a wide variety of opinions, including their own views, published on this page.
Whether readers realize it or not, there are fewer of these free-ranging forums for comment and consideration in America anymore. And, with fewer newspapers, there are fewer checks and balances on falsehoods as well.
Worse, some people seem to crave those online echo chambers where they hear only those opinions that agree with their own. Some are unwilling to even listen or consider other sides of an issue.
As troubling as those echo chambers are, another trend we observed leading up to the Nov. 8 election was when readers, writing passionately in response to a viewpoint we published, suddenly chose to withdraw their letters prior to publication.
When that happens, we wonder what had the chilling effect.
We may not agree with each other, but we accept and defend free expression for all — unless it involves shouting “fire” in the middle of a crowded theater.
The best Opinion page is when there is disagreement and people write in — respectfully — to rebut a viewpoint.
That’s what we most desire: Thoughtful debate in a public, printed forum.
Often, when readers sit down to write, they think about what they’re trying to communicate, then they construct coherent thoughts to express themselves. This measured, considerate exchange in print is so much better than people shouting at a meeting. We need to cultivate this skill.
That active community engagement is instrumental in helping us reach our goal of fairness and balance.
We view this as an essential public service. We want to provide it to our readers and we want to do it well.
If there’s a bias here on our part, that would be it.
So write in and tell us.
