It’s a relief, even inspiring, when things work correctly. Perhaps it’s akin to a feeling nurses have when their patients heal under their care.
We heaved a relieved sigh about a recent move to widen the educational highway leading to bachelor’s of science in nursing degrees.
Instead of just one lane, guard-railed by universities and lobbyists in their employ, BSNs-to-be can now get their four-year degree by way of their community college — their local, more affordable-per-credit-hour community college that’s often also linked to their local hospital.
This is healthy for Michigan in so many ways.
Our state suffered a nursing shortage before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Michigan had 137,500 RNs in the state, about 13 per every 1,000 Michigan residents. Demand kept outstripping supply, as baby boomers aged and required more from the medical system, combining with the retirement of experienced nurses.
Alarm bells rang starting in 2012 about what was coming — that the U.S. Census Bureau projected the numbers of our 65-plus demographic to hit 73 million by 2030 who would need 1.2 million registered nurses to care for them.
Then COVID-19 hit, with its testing and PPE shortages in the front end of the pandemic, and the politicization of health care and hospital policies to follow. Munson Medical Center dipped into “red” levels — not always because of skyrocketing COVID cases, but because of staffing levels and needs in other units.
We need more highly skilled nurses, no question, and this move fortifies their ranks.
The agreement between community colleges, and public and private universities allows students to receive three years of nursing education at community college and one year at a university. It’s funded to the tune of $56 million in next year’s budget and will be distributed into $2 million payments for each of Michigan’s 28 community colleges. Local employers and local workforce development agencies will also be involved.
A number of parties collaborated in its creation, including Michigan Community College Association, the Michigan Association of State Universities, Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities, and the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Michigan Works! Association, Michigan Association of Colleges of Nursing and the Michigan Council of Nursing Education Administrators.
Our local political representatives also added their support to the chorus.
It just makes sense, and it shows a system working as it should — for the health of our state.
