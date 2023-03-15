Several Munson RNs signaled trouble last summer with a letter to the Record-Eagle, detailing patient risks created by short-staffing at Munson Medical Center — preventable falls, late medications, basic needs unmet. Nurses were working around the clock to make up for the shortfall and, either burning out and leaving, or working alongside traveling nurses who are paid more, they said.
Similar alarm bells are chiming across the state and country — and this should quicken pulses.
The national registered nurse vacancy rate was 17 percent at the end of 2022, a 7-percent rise from the previous year, found Nursing Solution Inc.’s National Health Care Retention and RN Staffing Report, as reported this week in The Detroit News.
A “Pulse on the Nation’s Nurses” survey by the American Nursing Association also found high stress (33 percent) and burnout (27 percent) rates, as well as incidents of bullying and incivility (60 percent) and workplace violence (29 percent), primarily at the hands of patients and their families.
This, combined with an aging population with increased health care needs, compounded by retiring baby boomers and complicated by mistrust and political entrenchment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, creates a troublesome stew — one that has boiled over elsewhere in the state with strikes and strike threats.
So we were glad that Munson Medical Center and the nurses represented by the Michigan Nurses Association struck a three-year contract Friday that both parties support. Among contract terms is the creation of a staffing committee with nurse representation, and average wage increases of 16 percent over the next three years with experienced nurses making more than $50 an hour, and retention bonuses.
We hope this keeps good staff in our community, and beside us when we need them. What is abundantly clear is that nurses need us, too.
Recent initiatives, like those allowing student nurses to work and study in their hometowns through community colleges like Northwestern Michigan College and $75 million for the recruitment, retention and training bill signed last week, are good steps. But one thing we can do as patients and patient-families is to be civil and supportive of our nurses — or prepare to pay for it, one way or another.
