From our perspective, there really isn’t such a thing as too many letters to the editor.
That’s why we hope the gush of opinions we have received during the past few months continues through Election Day and beyond. The number of people who want to voice their opinion in our pages is an encouraging trend, a glimmer of hope during a time when it’s pretty easy to burn out on opinions.
Let’s face it, the world around us is pretty saturated with opinion — social media, yard signs, billboards, bumper stickers and face masks all have become venues for our views. Let’s not talk about cable TV “news”.
But letters to the editor are a little different. We have a few rules — no shouting or personal attacks, cite sources and back up assertions with facts, and keep it civil — that help ensure our printed venue is a place where neighbors can disagree.
Maybe that’s why we are encouraged by the loads of letters we continue to receive. It seems, most people respect the rules, and proffer thoughtful opinions that advance our community discourse. In fact, recently so many letter writers are weighing in, we have sidelined a number of our regular columnists and still can’t fit all the letters.
That said, we don’t believe there can be too many letters, and we will do our best to run all the ones we receive that meet our standards. There simply isn’t such a thing as a community that cares too much, or is too engaged in our democracy.
So if you don’t see your opinion represented in the letters we publish, feel free to jot down a few words (100 for endorsements, and 200 for all other issues) and send it to us.
It’s that willingness to engage, that willingness to start a discussion that we feel makes both our community and our opinion pages something special.
After all, this is a place where friends can disagree.
