Perhaps we should think of potholes as gifts from our government.
For that is how Michigan Democratic senators are treating road repair dollars — as a gift to communities that vote Democratic.
A recent analysis in Bridge Michigan found that in the $6.8 billion transportation budget approved by Senate Democrats this month, an extra $150 million in one-time money funnels to Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kent, Genesee and Washtenaw counties. Another $100 million is earmarked for “critical infrastructure” in Clinton, Macomb, Kalamazoo, Wayne, Oakland and Bay counties.
Each of the counties voted to support Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election in 2022, and are partially represented by the Dems on the Senate committee, Bridge reports.
While we don’t doubt that “counties with populations of at least 350,000 residents” have road repairs to make, this maneuver forms more of a partisan roadblock instead of paving the way to real problem-solving our state’s D-rated roads.
When a legislator is elected, they serve the community in its entirety. That’s not high-minded, it’s a fact. That’s the job.
State legislators, now in a Democratic majority for the first time in four decades, would do well to remember their own cries of unfair partisan wrangling in years past and remember that state formulas were made to inject fairness into the equation.
Disinvestment in Michigan roads knows no partisan stripe, as it has persisted through many eras of Republican and Democratic leadership, and consequently now sits at a $3.9 billion annual shortfall, according to the 2023 Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association report.
That’s quite a hole our lawmakers have dug themselves into — with partisan brinkmanship as their shovels.
It’s beyond time to patch this up.
Michigan coffers are spilling over. Proposed budgets exceed $74 billion, ahead of our state’s constitutional Oct. 1 deadline. Today, officials will recalibrate our revenues. But if we can’t fix the damn roads now with record amounts of funding, than perhaps we need to fix the damn legislature.
Because most of the rest of us are contending with bigger bills and higher costs, impacting everything from eggs to plywood. The last thing most of us need is an emergency car repair, stemming from the failing condition of our infrastructure. There’s no such thing as a Democratic or Republican pothole.
But if fixing our roads is to be treated as a partisan gift, perhaps the next time our wheels crunch, our jaws jar, our cars shudder with that all-to-familiar sickening quake, we should remind ourselves to send a thank-you note.
To the ballot box.
