Three female, or cow, elk were bedding down for the night in a snowy field when someone shot them, apparently after seeing them while driving by in a vehicle.
One elk died in the bedding. Another ran about 50 yards before collapsing. The last got 100 yards away.
No meat or trophies were taken; the animals were left to die.
That’s bad enough — but that this has happened 8 times this year is worse.
Elk poaching is at a high in Michigan this year, say Department of Natural Resources conservation officers.
We’d like to know why, but there are no really “good” answers.
These animals aren’t feeding starving families that can’t get food any other way; the animals are often just killed and left there.
Neither does the possibility that these are hunters frustrated by not getting an elk tag this year quite wash.
The hunters we know take their role in population management seriously; the DNR issues 100 tags because the herd is only 900-1,200 strong.
Also, more tags will be issued in January if hunters don’t make the numbers.
Was one or two of the elk mistaken for a deer during deer season? That doesn’t seem reasonable by experienced hunters. The fact that these offenses have been done from the road demonstrates stereotypical poaching behavior — and to leave the animal to die — not morally defensible.
Our elk population has already seen its share of struggle at our hands.
Clear-cutting to fuel the state’s lumber boom and commercial hunting wiped the native elk herd completely from Michigan in the 19th century.
Plans to reintroduce the species started with seven elk in 1918, but the herd’s population struggled to regain its hoofing, ahem, footing amid a loss of habitat — they live in quiet, isolated woods — and always, the challenge of poaching.
In 1975, the herd was down to 200 animals.
The elks’ cause sounded the bugle in pitting many against increasing oil and gas development in the Pigeon River Country State Forest.
Subsequent compromise led to the oil and gas natural trust fund — “successful management of hydrocarbon development” is one factor the DNR now credits to healthy herd numbers, as well as habitat improvement and decreased poaching (until now).
But not this year, and while “why?” is always an important question to ask, so is “who.”
Public help has already identified one poaching suspect accused of killing a bull elk in November, leaving its head behind.
Anyone with information can contact the DNR Law Enforcement Division in Gaylord at 989-732-3541, or call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously; monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of violators.
